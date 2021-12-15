News

All





Premiere: Televangelist Shares New Video for “Scythe” New LP Daydream Abraxas Out Now





Televangelist is an experimental electronic project from Brooklyn-based musician Dorian Domi. Domi has made his way around hardcore and experimental scenes for years, both as a member of sludge band Gang Stalker and playing with artists like Death Grips, Yves Tumor, Machine Girl, and Show me the Body. This year he’s broken off on his own, playing every instrument on his new debut album, Daydream Abraxas.

While mostly instrumental, the record itself works to tell stories through its samples, meditating on trauma, psychosis, duality, and mental illness. After narrowing the tracklist down from 350 to 11 songs over two years, the record was released at long last in November, a piercing, gripping, and surprisingly pretty display of Domi’s talents. Today Televangelist is back with a new video for “Scythe,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Scythe” is a dense and fractured soundscape, filled with electronic glitches, rapid pummeling beats, and thickly layered samples. The abrasive soundscape breaks into robotic text to speech at one point and at another descends into a spacious melodic interlude, all before ending on a droning sonic void. From moment to moment Domi pulls the track in a different direction, with each sonic pathway extending like a new branch on a tree.

Meanwhile, the accompanying video, created in collaboration with Jarrod Ajhar, is similarly sinister, abrasive, and layered. As Domi describes, “The video is divergence. Each part of your being detaching and growing into its own entity. Each identity frightens each other and collapses into itself in an ocean of digital noise. This is Abraxas.”

Check out the song and video below. Daydream Abraxas is out now.

<p>