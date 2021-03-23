News

Premiere: Tex Crick Debuts New Single, “Always On My Mind” Live In…New York City Is Out March 26th Via Mac's Record Label

Photography by Tex Crick



Australian singer/songwriter Tex Crick is best known as a collaborator and sideman, playing and touring with Iggy Pop, Weyes Blood, and Kirin J. Callinan. Most recently though, Crick has been stepping into the spotlight, newly signed to Mac DeMarco’s label. With his debut record, Live In…New York City, Crick shares an emotive set of piano-led singer/songwriter tracks, drawing from vintage ‘70s influences, most especially Randy Newman and Harry Nilsson. Crick’s vintage piano-led pop unfurls like a long-forgotten classic, lovingly capturing a bygone era of the titular city. Crick has now returned with the last single from Live In…New York City, “Always On My Mind,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Always On My Mind” presents Crick in stripped-back form, accompanied only by rumbling keys, synth, and an ever-present shaker. Crick’s vocals are warm and unadorned, lending the track an element of sweet intimacy as he croons through earnest declarations of devotion. While undoubtedly heartfelt, the ballad also shines with gentle homespun restraint, opting to reflect on the simple warmth of day-to-day love over the theatrics of infatuation. The resulting track slides seamlessly into the singer/songwriter tradition of Crick’s influences, offering a rare moment of genuine honesty and vulnerability. Check out the track below and watch for Live In…New York City out March 26th on Mac’s Record Label.

Under the Radar also caught up with Tex Crick over email to ask about Live In…New York City and “Always On My Mind.” Read our exclusive Q&A below.

Under the Radar: You have a pretty extensive history as a sideman and collaborator. What’s it like for you to take center stage with a solo album?

Tex Crick: Feels good. It’s been a long time coming. Nice to have something out there I can call my own.

Do you find your music being inspired by your collaborators like Kirin J. Callinan or Weyes Blood or Mac DeMarco?

Sure, they’re all great at what they do. Perfecting the craft, that’s what it’s all about. I respect that.

What’s the story behind the title, Live in… New York City?

All the greats have played there, it’s a bit of a homage to that… I’m a nobody singing love songs. Ain’t nothing original about that… It felt right to give the record a timeless un-original title.

What parts of New York or aspects of life in New York inspired the record?

The hustle n’ bustle… It’s the kinda place that makes you feel like you’re in a movie. Every movie needs a soundtrack.

What was the inspiration in including all the background sounds and recordings on the record?

Listening to live records. There’s always people talkin’, a glass chinking or something over the top of the band… I like how it builds an image in your mind… Encourages imagination, a bit like reading a novel or something. Right ? Takes you back to a time and place, whether you’ve been there or not.

How did you choose what recordings to include?

I was recording in my apartment with the windows open. It was just naturally happening. I ended up going out and recording chit-chat at bars to fill in the gaps. It all just fell into place.

How did you get into repairing and refurbishing pianos and why did you choose to write and record the album on one of these pianos? Do you feel like it gives the songs a different character?

You know, when you understand how something works, you can really use it to its fullest potential. It was just the natural thing to do. I’ve always loved pulling things apart to see how they work. I’m constantly buying broken music equipment just to pull it apart and put it back together again… I’m obsessed. Definitely gives the songs a different character for sure, when you know exactly how the sounds are made, you can really tweak everything you do.

You recorded the videos for “Peaches and Cream” and “Sometimes I Forget” in Japan since you’ve been there for the duration of the pandemic. How did you end up in Japan and what was the recording experience like for you?

My girlfriend and I moved here, just after I finished recording the album. We didn’t intend on staying long, but it just kinda happened. It’s a nice place to be stuck… Japan is beautiful. Yeah, both the videos were filmed here. Was a little funny trying to make them fit in with the theme of the album, haha… I would have liked to film them back in New York, but I’m happy with how they turned out.

Can you speak a little bit about your latest single, “Always On My Mind?” What were some of the inspirations behind the song?

Sure. It’s track 8 on the record… A stripped-back serenade… A rumination of love and vulnerability… Nothin’ but a love song… Dedicated to my Mars.