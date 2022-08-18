News

Premiere: The Antivillains Share New Single "Recovery"

Photography by John Mark Hanson



Ohio-based outfit The Antivillains is the project of singer/songwriter Sarah Cohen, and together they make cloudy indie rock in the vein of ‘90s touchstones like Yo La Tengo or Cat Power. Following a long hiatus, the band returned in 2020 with their Anthems EP, and are set to share their new LP, Reunion, later this year. Ahead of the record’s release, they’ve shared a new single “Oh Jackie,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Recovery,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Recovery” is a haunting indie singer/songwriter effort, with Cohen’s voice acting as the crystalline centerpiece in a haze of pastoral instrumentation. Amidst the gentle chime of guitars and steady pulsing basslines, her voice breaks through like a ray of sunlight on a cloudy day. Meanwhile, her lyrics recount ghostly imagingings tracing the blurred contours of a forgotten life 一“Saw you last night you were outside recovering / Through my window, I thought I saw you say something / In the mirror, what if I saw your face and not mine / Your life before me, instead of mine.

Cohen says of the track, “Much of the material for Recovery was inspired by the haunting isolation and vast visual wilderness of both Bergman and Faulkner in combination with my many country-road wanderings throughout the pandemic. Just north of the city, aging farmhouses scatter the fields, their leaded windows revealing sun-faded daisy wallpaper from another time. How many generations lived here? Each story fills up the plaster and paint since the civil war. Recovery is one interpretation of a past-life within the walls of these secret worlds.”

Check out the song and watch the accompanying below. Reunion is out everywhere later this year.

