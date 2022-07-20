News

Premiere: The Beaches Share New Single “Grow Up Tomorrow” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Becca Hamel



Earlier this year, Toronto alt rock outfit The Beaches shared a new full-length album, Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Albums), combining the band’s 2019 EP, The Professional, and their 2021 follow-up, Future Lovers. However, in the wake of the release they’re showing no signs of slowing down. The band are following with a string of new singles this year, beginning with their newly released track, “Grow Up Tomorrow,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Though they have always had a solid dose of pop hooks in the mix, “Grow Up Tomorrow” represents a bit of a pivot for the band, with them delivering a summery indie pop track in the vein of Dayglow or Muna. As the band describe, the track “...is a summer banger about being in a state of arrested development but enjoying the hell out of it.” In that spirit, the track finds the band at their most joyous and carefree, complete with earworm guitar lines, easygoing whistled melodies, and a shout-along-ready chorus. Simply put, the band just sounds like they are having a great time as they offer a raucous tribute to putting off responsibilities for another day and enjoying the moment.

The band says of the accompanying music video, directed by Ievy Stamatov, “Since the song is such a fun bop we wanted to represent it in the only way we know how: by throwing a house party with all of our closest friends. I’ve recently come into my own in the queer community (Leandra), who have welcomed me with open arms, so I wanted to make sure we represented this new, big part of my life in the video.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

