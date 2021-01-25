News

Premiere: The Black Creatures Debut New Video For “Elements” Wild Echoes Is Out Now Via Center Cut Records

Photography by Beth Taye



Kansas City, Missouri-based duo The Black Creatures has returned with a new video for “Elements,” premiering with Under the Radar. The Black Creatures first released their full-length debut, Wild Echoes, last year, delving into themes of mental health, love, loss, and the unique dimensions these struggles take within the black community. Amid irresistable dance beats, introspective lyrics, and sci-fi grooves, the group imagined new liberated worlds, delving into the intersection of the personal and political. As they explain, “Music is very political. It permits us to draw out the blueprints for what we want to create.”

With “Elements” Black Creatures provide another interdimensional dance floor filler, built around a driving dance beat, colorful synth tones, and Jade Green’s soaring vocals. But, while the instrumental elements themselves make for an enticing dance track, there’s a deeper galvanizing message the duo delivers, tributing the loved ones that give us the strength to “keep on burning, breathing, living.” The duo’s reflections have an aching longing and a resolute beauty that brings a depth to the track that goes deeper than the mercurial dance beats. The accompanying video is another beautiful addition to the track, casting the chemical attraction of the song in pastel colors, otherworldly imagery, and retro digital animation.

The duo says of the song, "This can totally just be a dance song for you, unless you are the type of person who hears your voice called out when nobody is there. 'Elements' might just make you groove, whether or not you know love beyond the bounds of spacetime. "Become connected to everything but attached to nothing," or whatever Buddha said, right? This song is about many things, including the phantom pains of healing from loss. So... whatever you're going through, it is our hope you have at least one special person (or disembodied entity) in your life that gives you the strength to keep burning, breathing, and living. You deserve that." Check out the video below and listen to Wild Echoes, out now via Center Cut Records.