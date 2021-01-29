News

Premiere: The Bones of J.R. Jones Debuts New Single, “Bad Moves” A Celebration EP Is Out March 19

Photography by Christian Harder



Although Jonathan Robert Linaberry is based in the Catskill mountains of New York, for his latest EP as the one-man-band, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Linaberry turned to the American Southwest. Drawing inspiration from the dusty desert landscapes he visited during his honeymoon, Linaberry brought his Southern-gothic blues roots together with drum machines, synths, and vibraphone, bringing a newfound electric current to his music. Playing almost all the instruments himself, Linaberry recorded A Celebration, the latest evolution from The Bones of J.R. Jones. Linaberry has also released his first single from the project, “Bad Moves,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bad Moves” is the EP’s dark and manic centerpiece. Built around a steady drum machine pulse, the song quickly fills out with a nimble banjo accompaniment and Linaberry’s rich trembling vocals. Insistent and ever-present, the propulsive pace of the song never lets up, only becoming more frenetic as hints of synths, organic percussion, and an electric guitar solo build the track to a fever pitch for a tense finale. Though Linaberry expands his instrumental palette with the track, it is as evocative as any he’s penned yet, bringing out grimy new facets to his songwriting while retaining the haunting tone of his music.

Linaberry says of the track, “This was the last song I wrote for the record, it was definitely an add on. I had a very specific list of sonic qualities in mind—the point of the song was to give the EP texture and dimension. It asserts itself more than the other songs, which definitely feels a little dreamier, comparatively. The lyrics and intent behind this one were darker and kind of a nod to the animalistic instinct in all of us, which is where the driving pace of the song comes from.” Check out the song and video below and a watch for A Celebration, out March 19.