Premiere: The Convenience Share New Song and Video, “Saturday’s Child”
Accelerator Coming October 22nd via Winspear
Sep 28, 2021
Photography by Dani Leal
Rising New Orleans pop duo The Convenience formed with Duncan Troast and Nick Corson, one-half of the indie pop outfit Video Age. With The Convenience, the duo’s longtime friendship and preternatural chemistry are paired with a pastiche of ‘80s synths and retro-futuristic pop textures, making for a “plastic pop world where things aren’t quite real.”
They first debuted back in 2018 with a pair of singles, but have been quiet in the intervening years as their sound coalesced into their plastic pop pastiche. The band’s first real introduction is coming this fall with their debut album Accelerator. The band has already shared a handful of singles from the record, including “Fake Roses” and “Accelerator (Pts I+II),” and today they’ve shared one last taste of the record with their new track, “Saturday’s Child,” premiering with Under the Radar.
“Saturday’s Child” takes the band’s retro pop in their breeziest direction yet, with a seemingly unending supply of upbeat melodies and sunny pop joys. The band’s melodic indie pop feels like a bright ‘80s pop number reverse engineered and reformed into a seamless meld of organic and digital sounds. The resulting glittering synth hooks and endless easygoing charm make for an irresistible new addition to the band’s growing catalog. Meanwhile, the accompanying video brings the band’s charming humor to the forefront. Directed by Duncan’s sister, Chloe Troast, it features NYC sketch comedy group Lisa, and follows Chloe’s character running late to the duo’s own funeral.
Chloe Troast says of the video, “The concept of ‘Saturday’s Child’ came out of a lengthy lockdown conversation I had with my brother over a year ago. Being miles apart and secluded in our homes, we dreamt up ideas to stay creative. When the quarantine started to ease, Duncan and Nick asked if my pals and I would like to make this little idea into a full music video. I brought on Sam Blumenfeld as Co-Director and Producer, and in the weeks after getting vaccinated we were able to round up our best friends to do our first video back together as a group. We hope you enjoy our sweet-pleasurable-gags, and this undeniable bop made by my favorite band.”
Check out the song and video below and watch for Accelerator, out October 22nd via Winspear.
