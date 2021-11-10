News

All





Premiere: The Coyote Shares New Single "The Ghost That You Are" Bad Killer EP Due Out December 3rd





California songwriter, composer, and musician The Coyote is sharing his new EP next month, a set of songs he describes as “ghost stories” pulled from ‘50s and ‘60s classics. Circumscribed to the world of music but with a heavy influence from film, The Coyote has already shared two singles from the record, “Stranger Danger” and “Night Drive.” Today he’s back with his latest release, “The Ghost That You Are,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

With “The Ghost That You Are,” The Coyote crafts a vivid pastiche of moods and tones, marrying them with a vintage flair and a talent for pop melody. The track opening on a playful spaghetti Western guitar riff, before quickly transitioning into a swaying ‘50s pop waltz. Burnished with hints of horns and gorgeous harmonies, the track’s balletic beauty just as quickly shifts again, this time giving way to tense bursts of cinematic instrumental drama. The accompanying video sets these instrumental beats against their own visual storytelling, with a prospector’s gold panning interrupted by a mysterious unseen figure.

The Coyote shares of the track, “It’s only a matter of time before each person meets their ghost but, sure as hell, everyone has one. And for those taking an active role in extracting the most out of life, hungry for the discovery of that precious element, encountering the ghost is an absolute necessity, terrifying as it is.”

Check out the song and video below. The Bad Killer EP is due out on December 3rd.

