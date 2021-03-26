Premiere: The Dead Freights Debut New Single “Sufferin’ Safari”

News

Southampton, UK rock band The Dead Freights describe themselves as ‘Gothic poetry spat over disco Nirvana; Putting the ABBA in Black Sabbath; Jarvis fronts IDLES.’ Honestly, if that doesn’t intrigue you enough to give their dark and twisty new single, “Sufferin’ Safari,” a listen we’re not sure what to tell you.

Having developed a following on the local scene at home, the band are now setting their sights further afield. This track, which oscillates between a funky, groove-laden verse and a driving anthem-like chorus, redolent of local contemporaries Tigercub, shows that their contemporary-yet-classic brand of rock and roll is fit for the ears of many a discerning fan. A lyric video accompanies the single. You can watch it below and enter into the troubled world of The Dead Freights.

About the video, frontman Charlie James says, “This is our take on a lyric video. It plays with the concept of sanity and the struggles of being stuck in a room for a year. We wanted the main focus of the video to be the song lyrics. It took me the best part of an hour to paint them all out; there was a slow realisation whilst I was writing the first line, I thought, “this is the wordiest song in the world!”

“The song itself is a confession of the worst and most adulterous thoughts people have at the lowest point in a relationship. Scrawling lyrics on the wall was the best way to capture a descent into madness but also put the words at the forefront of people’s minds”

