News

All





Premiere: The Grahams Debut New Video For “Beyond the Palisades” New EP Sha La La Out October 15th

Photography by Alex Berger



New York grown and Nashville-based duo The Grahams are back later this fall with a new EP, Sha La La. Described as the husband and wife duo’s attempt to find peace with the disappointments of the last 14 months, the new EP finds the pair once again nodding to rootsy soul classics and easygoing pop standards. The EP follows their 2020 album, Kids Like Us, and precedes the duo’s next full album, due out in 2022.

The band most recently shared their new single “Pilgrims and Punks” and today they’re back with an accompanying video for another of the EP’s singles, “Beyond the Palisades,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Beyond the Palisades” takes the golden-tinged nostalgia the band traded in on Kids Like Us and brings it to the forefront, bolstered by gently plucked guitar and sweeping romantic strings. But, while the instrumental palette calls back to the vintage romanticism of soul, the lyrics find the pair looking forward. The pair ruminate on the trials of the past and wonder what an uncertain future may hold, painting the titular Pacific Palisades as both an ending and a new beginning一“Gonna leave it behind /Let the sunset find me/Out beyond the Palisades where we’ll say goodbye/It’s been a long long time.”

Alyssa Graham says of the song, “I think we have an affinity for nostalgic sounding love songs that test the boundaries of life and death. The concept of eternal love has always been important to us seeing as we’ve been together since childhood. We want to believe that our love is powerful enough to survive death. ‘Beyond The Palisades’ is another collaboration with our childhood friend and longtime co-writer Bryan McCann, who knows our lifelong love story more than anyone…‘Beyond The Palisades’ like, “A Good Man,” from our first album is a love song with very dark undercurrents. It’s not so simple. Love is not so simple. What happens beyond our grasp, beyond our control, beyond our imagination? What happens beyond the palisades?”

She continues, saying of the video, “I think the concept for the video was to capture a juxtaposition of realities. The visions in our mind of what may exist beyond the palisades and what the naked eye can see. We grew up near the Jersey Palisades so the Pacific Palisades seem to be the end of the world or the end of time in some way.”

Check out the song and video below. Sha La La is out everywhere on October 15th.

<p>