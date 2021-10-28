Premiere: The High Water Marks Shares New Single “Proclaimer of Things”

News

Indie rock band The High Water Marks spent over a decade on hiatus, before returning last year with Ecstasy Rhymes. Frontwoman Hilarie Sidney is best-known as co-founder of the Elephant Six collective and The Apples In Stereo. The High Water Marks’ power pop return will be quickly followed next year with another new album, Proclaimer of Things. Last month they shared “Jenny,” their first single from the album, and today they’re back with the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Proclaimer of Things” offers up plenty of the potent melodies and propulsive hooks that have become the band’s signature. Fuzzy garage pop guitar lines and shimmering synths bolster Sidney’s honeyed vocal melodies, making for an irresistible power pop gem. Beneath the vibrant melodicism also runs a core of warm lyricism, reportedly inspired by an inside joke between Sidney and her bandmate and husband, Per Ole Bratset.

He says of the track, “The title comes from an inside joke Hil and I always play around with. If we catch ourselves being a little preachy or pompous, we add ‘I am the proclaimer of things!’ at the end. We picture this guy with a crazy mustache and top hat going around ‘proclaiming things,’ while holding up a scroll and wearing a monocle. It always makes it weird and hilarious!”

Check out the song below. Proclaimer of Things is due out February 4th via Minty Fresh.