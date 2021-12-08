News

All





Premiere: The Last Skeptik Shares Video for “no one can save me (but me)” New LP you don’t like me but i’m still here Is Out Now





Last month, UK-based alt hip hop rapper and producer Corin Liall Douieb, AKA The Last Skeptik, shared his sophomore record, you don’t like me but i’m still here. With unrelenting honesty, Douieb explored his past and inner complexities, detailing stories of family, mental illness, and his own time in the hip hop club scene. Today Douieb is back with a video for one of the record’s highlights, “no one can save me (but me),” premiering with Under the Radar.

Douieb’s “no one can save me (but me)” brings his reflective side to the fore, with him narrating his own search for peace over a meditative beat. The only path he sees forward is ultimately solitary, with him confessing on the track’s hook that “no one can save me but me.” With the track, Douieb narrates his inner life in striking detail, yet still pulls off an effortless allure with the track’s chilled beat. Meanwhile, the accompanying video pairs the track with equally rich visuals, driving home the isolated and reflective core to the track.

Douieb says of the track, “Myself and director Ed Andrews woke up at 3 am to catch the sunrise on the outskirts of London and shot the whole thing on a drone in these huge empty, industrial landscapes that you kinda forget are there when you’re so close to the metropolis capital city. The vast emptiness and the vibe of the drone slowly flying away further from me echoes that isolation and letting-go energy that the song breathes.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>