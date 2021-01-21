News

Premiere: The Muckers Debut New Single “That’s All I Want” Endeavor Due Out February 26 Via Greenway Records

Photography by Julia Khoroshilov



NYC-based band The Muckers has had a long road to its debut release. The band’s first burst of mainstream attention came in the wake of Trump’s infamous Muslim ban, with Iranian-born frontman Emir Mohseni making his way over to New York to play rock music the day before the ban went into effect. Mohseni put together a new line-up only for the pandemic to intervene once again, throwing a wrench into the band’s lauded live shows. Despite the setbacks, The Muckers are set to finally share their raucous, shredding rock and roll with the world with their debut full-length record, Endeavor. The band is also sharing its newest single, “That’s All I Want,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Opening with blistering hard rock guitar riffs before settling into a pointed stomp, “That’s All I Want” finds a tense and wiry point between familiar sounds and fresh energy. The track hints towards the vintage swaggering style of the 1970s and Mohseni has talked before of the influence of iconoclasts from the era such as Frank Zappa or The Stranglers. Yet the band also brings newfound anxious energy and psychedelic vocal melodies to the style. Yet the song never loses its rush of jittery energy. The track steadily builds in intensity with dynamic, breakneck soloing running all over, before finally reaching a wild, bouncing, shredding, fever-pitch by the end. It’s easy to see why losing live shows hurt so much for the band because this is exactly the sort of raving hard rock that would kill in a live setting.

Mohseni says of the track, “This is the last song that we wrote for this album. The recording session was in early April during the pandemic so you can hear us releasing our frustration and personal problems at the end of the song. We got the whole thing together in a couple of weeks - it came out really fast because we had to finish the album by that time.” Listen to the song a day before its wide release here and preorder Endeavor, out February 26 via Greenway Records.