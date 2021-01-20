News

Premiere: The Pink Stones Debut New Single, "Blueberry Dream" Debut Record, Introducing...The Pink Stones Coming April 9th Via Normaltown

Photography by Taylor Chmura



Athens Georgia, the college town that introduced R.E.M., The Drive-By Truckers, and the B-52s to the world has once again produced an exciting rising new band. The Pink Stones formed around frontman Hunter Pinkston after the longtime punk fan began to gravitate towards country in college. The band, joined by founding Drive-By Truckers member John Neff, conjures an other-worldly mix of country, indie, and barn-storming rock on their upcoming debut, Introducing...The Pink Stones, coming April 9th Via Normaltown Records. The band has shared the first single from the project, “Blueberry Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The record’s opener and first single, “Blueberry Dream” is the perfect introduction to the band’s sharp mix of styles. The chiming instrumentation, wistful vocals, and ringing pedal steel are pure country, while the song also has hints of rock grit and dreamy psychedelic melodies. Add in a wonderfully catchy sing-along chorus and some trippy lyrical romanticism and you have a tight introduction to the band’s style. The Pink Stones already are a fresh, left-of-field addition to the world of cosmic country.

Pinkston says of the song, "'Blueberry Dream' is a tune we shuffled in and out of our set for a while before the pandemic. It’s got a little psychedelia, a lotta country, and a nice pop floor to stand on. It was a fun one to record as well because we had that pretty Leslie speaker spinning on the guitar.”

“We shot the video out on our pedal steel guitar player's farm in Winterville, GA. Our friend Rosalia used a Super 8 camera and we just tried to have some fun with it. Not only was it the first time the band had been together in months, we had to shoot outside on a chilly fall day, while putting on and pulling off our masks as quickly as possible and doing our best to stay away from each other. The animations were done by Rosie Kelly, my dear friend from Australia who also designed our album artwork and makes tons of great art.” Check out the song and video below, and pre-order Introducing...The Pink Stones, coming April 9th via Normaltown Records.