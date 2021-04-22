Premiere: The Spins Share New Single “Vibe Police”
"Vibe Police" Out April 23rd
New Jersey indie/alt rock outfit The Spins have shared another taste of their forthcoming debut album with a new single “Vibe Police,” premiering early with Under the Radar. Fans of emo revivalists like Modern Baseball or Tiger’s Jaw should find a lot to love in their sound, honed over the course of their debut EP Tank’d and their 2019 follow-up 4-Day Stay. Last year the band wrote and recorded their forthcoming debut record and they’ve returned with new music this year, previously sharing “Fade Away” and “Lucky Cig” from the record.
Much like the previous singles, “Vibe Police” melds well with the band’s established sound while still exploring outward in new directions. Whereas “Fade Away” loped along into a boozy sing-along and “Lucky Cig” burst into a driving pop punk pace, “Vibe Police” lands in more upbeat, hook-heavy territory for the band. Earworm guitar lines, a bouncing bass line, and even a hand-clap-driven bridge all make for one of the band’s catchiest tracks yet.
The band describes “Vibe Police” as “A feel-good song about not taking life too seriously and surrounding yourself with people who build you up and make you feel good about yourself and encouraging others to do the same. We wrote this song as the more lighthearted and fun song on the album, easy to sing, dance, and vibe to with a hint of several different influences and genres. It’s probably one of our favorites both to play and listen to on the album.” Check out the song below and look for The Spins’ debut record coming soon.
