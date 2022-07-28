 Premiere: The Steens Share New Single “Heaven” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 28th, 2022  
Premiere: The Steens Share New Single “Heaven”

Look Out For New EP This Summer

Jul 28, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
Orange County-based band The Steens have coined themselves as “future rock n’ roll,” with fuzzy indie guitars, distorted 808s, and passionate vocals injecting frenzied new spirit into long-established sounds. The band debuted earlier this year with their first single, “What a Way To Die,” and today they’re back with their sophomore single, “Heaven,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The Steens are the rare band who can take sounds and styles that have been around for decades and make them feel raw, and vital. “Heaven” lives up to the band’s storied influences, bringing grime and grit back into rock music with fuzzed-out guitars, ripping solos, and howled, throat-shredding vocals. There’s hints of proto-punk, garage rock revivalism, and even a subtle ear for pop melody in the mix, the combination of which once again proves to be timeless and addictive.

The band explains of the track, “If life was a dream, then dying must be the moment when we wake up…it’s so simple. We think the hard parts dying, that’s the easy part. The hard part is living. That’s what people mean when they talk about going to heaven. So have a good day.”

Check out the song below and look out for The Steens’ debut EP, due out this summer.

The Steens · Heaven


