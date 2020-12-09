News

Premiere: Thee Conductor Debuts New Single, "Tsk Tsk" (Feat. Bonnie "Prince" Billy) Spirit of a Ghost Coming January 22 On Spaceflight

Photography by Robert Cherry



Thee Conductor, led by Austin-based artist, producer, and record label owner Jason Butler and engineer Justin Douglas, are releasing their latest single, “Tsk Tsk,” premiering with Under the Radar. The newest track from the group features Bonnie “Prince” Billy (a.k.a. Will Oldham) on vocals, the latest collaboration between the two frequent partners. Since first linking up in 2017 on the track “Face Crinkle,” Butler and Oldham have worked together on several songs, including two on Thee Conductor’s latest album, Spirit of a Ghost. Continuing is the collaborative spirit of Butler’s previous work, the upcoming record also features vocals from Jana Horn, and Will Johnson. Butler is also joined by instrumental collaborations from The Tosca String Quartet, Michael Patrick St. Clair and Derek Phelps of Hard Proof, and Vince Delgado of Knife in the Water.

“Tsk Tsk” should be quite familiar to fans of Thee Conductor or Bonnie Prince Billy. The ever-constant finger-picked guitar is the main accompaniment, providing a stark stage for Oldham’s rich vocal talents and solipsistic musings. Touches of strings and a distorted soundscape color the song, but never distract from the centrality of the lyrics. The track poetically reflects on self-destructive habits and points to the healing power of simple encouragement. Oldham sings, “Fruitful engagement and a loving hand/A patient voice that’s real, with sincere intent/Reassemble this man.” It’s a powerful sentiment, delivered with a sanguine sense of hope. The accompanying video from animator Mark Pearsall is delivered through paper drawings, thoughtfully depicting the sort of restless, self-medicated nights the song reflects on.

Butler says of the track, "I am happy to finally be able to share this song and video. Mark Pearsall (Design Hut) spent tons of time putting the video together with his meticulous, labour intensive, animated paper drawings. Will's (Bonnie "Prince" Billy) singing always brings a beautiful intensity to songs, thrusting the words forward in a pensive manner. Artist Darkest Wonder gently wraps up the ditty with his composed soundscape at the end. Mighty grateful to work with all these talented humans... so many to thank for bringing to life this song and new record.” Check out the song and video below, and watch for Spirit of a Ghost, out January 22 on Spaceflight Records.