News

All





Premiere: Theo Kandel Shares New Single, “Me & All My Friends Have Got The Blues” New EP What if it works out in the end? Due Out Later This Year





Last year, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Theo Kandel returned with a new EP, Spin Cycle, which saw Kandel embracing pop songwriting and plaintive storytelling while tracing the progression of a hard breakup. Now, Kandel is set to release his follow-up EP, What if it works out in the end?, out later this year. He has already teased the release with his singles “STARSIGN” and “EXISTENTIAL CRISIS,” and today he’s back with another new release, “Me & All My Friends Have Got The Blues.”

After the upbeat pop punk songwriting of Kandel’s last few singles, “Me & All My Friends Have Got The Blues” is a decidedly more subdued affair, carried by acoustic finger-picking and gently emotive lyricism. The track begins small and then grows outward, with the first verse tributing an aging family pet一“Milo is our family dog, he’s just about 15 / He could be a freshman in high school / But he can’t get up the stairs at night, and he can hardly see / Everybody else’s dog is dying too.”

By its end, the track transforms into a gorgeous existential confessional, examining heartbreak, loss, and aging with weary wisdom belied by Kandel’s youthful vocals. He sings closes the track with a final stark and soulful final musing一“What a thrilling session for my therapist / What a time-worn story that we choose / A couple twenty-somethings and we’re scared of it / This life, platitudes / Me and all my friends have got the blues.”

Check out the song below and stream it here. What if it works out in the end? is due out later this year.

<p>