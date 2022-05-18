Premiere: theWorst Share New Single “Couldn’t Stay Away”

News

In just a few weeks, Portland-based melodic punk outfit theWorst is set to return with their sophomore record Yes Regrets. The new record is both the band’s most energetic and personal effort yet, exploring guitarist and vocalist Brooke Binion’s experience with addiction and recovery amidst explosive punk songwriting. Ahead of the record’s full release, the band have shared one last single from the album, “Couldn’t Stay Away,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

In the past, theWorst have covered shades of grunge, hardcore, and indie rock, offering circle pit-ready blasts of distorted guitars and explosive instrumentation. In comparison, “Couldn’t Stay Away” dives into the band’s melodic side, bringing their anthemic qualities and sing-along hooks to the fore. The sharp hooks are in turn matched with plenty of driving punk grit and a sincere personal touch thanks to Brooke Binion’s lyrics.

Lyrically, the track finds Binion describing the irresistible pull of bad decision-making, especially in the chaos of recovery. As she describes, “Sometimes you make decisions that you know aren’t good for you because you only know how to thrive in chaos.”

Check out the song and its accompanying raucous video below. Yes Regrets is out everywhere on June 3rd.

