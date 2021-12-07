News

Premiere: They Kiss Shares New Video for “Radio” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Pamela Garcia-Aguirre.



Los Angeles duo They Kiss debuted last year with a pair of singles, “I Gave It All” and “This Love Is Real,” introducing their ‘80s indebted sound that pulled from new wave, synth pop icons, and simmering British trip hop. Earlier this year they debuted their latest follow-up, “Radio,” and today they’re back with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

The band brings back the ‘80s vibes in full force on “Radio,” with pulsing synthetic beats, glittering synth chords, and a larger-than-life hook. The accompanying video hews close to the same inspirations, with a distinctly vintage MTV feel and plenty of nods to the wild hijinks of ‘80s teen comedies. The resulting combination not only tributes the decade’s musical spirit but fully recreates it with all of its neon-lit eccentricities intact.

The band says of the track, “The song channels a sentimental emotional sonic space which hits at the heart of the era we set out to create an homage to. A nod to ‘80s tongue-n-cheek teen comedies, John Hughes, and the absurdity of the decade.”

Check out the song and video below. “Radio” will feature on the band’s upcoming full-length record, due out next year.

