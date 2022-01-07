News

Premiere: Thom Southern Shares New Single “She’s So Precious” Debut Album Plaza Coming February 11th





Irish singer/songwriter Thom Southern spent the latter half of last year building towards the release of his upcoming solo debut record, Plaza. Described as a cross between Beck’s Odelay, The Smashing Pumpkins, The War On Drugs, and Alex G, Southern has been honing his vision of gauzy indie and slacker rock as well as his skills as a producer. Most recently he shared his single “Tongue Tied” last year and today Southern is back with his first new release of 2022, “She’s So Precious,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Much like his previous effort “Tongue Tied,” “She’s So Precious” is filled with fuzzy shoegaze guitars, melodic indie rock vocals, and plenty of ‘90s slacker charm. The winding earworm guitar hook remains embedded in your mind like an itch you can’t scratch, but the sweet melodies and sharp hooks belie some biting lyrics. Southern traces a toxic and unequal relationship, opening the track with the confession, “I can’t afford your time / ‘Cause you’re so precious now.”

As Thom explains, “The lyrics for the track are about someone in a relationship who’s allowing the other person to take them for granted. Eventually they wake up to the blindness of their love and see they don’t need this anymore to be happy.”

He also explains of the accompanying retro video, “For the music video my mate Dan Hewitson and I found this really cool, still functioning, video store in Liverpool called Video Odyssey and shot the video in there. There was no real plan, we just went in with a camera and had a laugh. At one point during the filming I saw the awesome Ghostbusters suit hanging on the wall in the store and said to Dan ‘should I put it on and use this walkie talkie?’ The video really came together from there.”

Check out the song and video below. Plaza is everywhere on February 11th.

