News

All





Premiere: Thomas Dollbaum Shares New Single “Work Hard” Debut LP Wellswood Is Out May 6th

Photography by Cora Nimtz



Next month, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter, poet, and carpenter Thomas Dollbaum is set to share his debut LP Wellswood. Recorded over several sessions in a hotel room turned recording studio, the record is a resonant work of poignant Southern Gothic beauty, tracing timeless portraits of everymen, outcasts, and losers. Dollbaum debuted last year with his stark lead single “Florida” and followed this year with his new single “All Is Well.” Today Dollbaum is back with another new single, “Work Hard,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the expansive, road-ready folk of “Flordia” and sultry stylings of “All Is Well,” Dollbaum’s latest effort is a decidedly more insular track, carried by pastoral finger-picked guitar and given color by bursts of ambient noise. However, like all great folk music, the track’s true beauty lies in Dollbaum’s poignant lyrics and distinctive songwriting voice. Even though Wellswood is his debut album, Dollbaum has the weathered vocals and lyrical talent of a seasoned storyteller, filling his lyrics with both heartbreaking detail and weary poeticism.

With “Work Hard,” he tells the story of a perennial screw-up, one who means well but all too often comes up short. He traces his failures with the harsh detail and misery of a whispered confessional, offering his own dark brand of an outcast character portrait一“Drunk on the back porch of my bedroom / Drunk everytime you want to watch Sunday morning cartoons / Everytime you want me to talk I can’t say nothing / Everytime you want me to shut the fuck up / I got to run my mouth and mean nothing I say / What’s wrong with me?”

As Dollbaum describes, “I wrote “Work Hard” thinking about people who try to do the right thing but have trouble keeping it together. The song is from the perspective of a father to their child, but in general it’s about trying to express love for someone even when you’re coming up short.”

Check out the song and video below.

<p>