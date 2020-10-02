News

Premiere: Tim Atlas Debuts New Single "Cold Shoulder" Stream The First Single From His Forthcoming EP Below

The music of LA-based writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Tim Atlas sits comfortably at the intersection of bedroom pop and R&B. Atlas first won fans over with his warm and laid back style on his first two EPs, 2018’s All Talk! and 2019’s Together Lonely. After honing his style of subdued R&B beats, earnest vocals, and hazy chillwave atmosphere, Atlas is back, freshly signed to Nettwerk Records, with his new single “Cold Shoulder,” the first from his forthcoming third EP.

“Cold Shoulder” is a characteristically smooth and intimate track for Atlas, playing right into his strength for R&B-inflected bedroom pop. The electronic percussion gives the track a crisp and steady groove, while the watery synths and hazy aesthetics complement Atlas’ soulful vocals. The lyrics fit well with the reflective vibe, laying out a deteriorating infatuation as Atlas receives the titular cold shoulder. He questions “Was I just a mean to an end? / Just another friend.” The track is a seamless combination that recalls both the spacey chillwave of Toro y Moi and the boyish neo-soul of Rex Orange County.

Atlas also gets the chance to flex some DIY cred on “Cold Shoulder.” In addition to writing, producing, and mixing the track himself, he also conceived of and directed the animated video. While Atlas has helmed his own videos for previous tracks, here he explores animation with collages of stock images, giving the video a homespun and personal touch. Atlas explains, “I have a background in photography, so I’ve been making art similar to the video for a while now, but I never really dived into animation. So, upon learning a few tricks in the final cut, I just locked myself up, spent 8-10 hours a day for a little over a week cutting stock images, stitching them together, and finding a way to make them move in interesting ways.” “Cold Shoulder” is a stellar new addition to Tim Atlas’ growing repertoire of relaxed grooves and the video is an impressive showcase of his varied talents. Check out the song and video below.



