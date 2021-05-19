News

Premiere: Tim Ayre Debuts New Single “So Long” Modern Life EP Due Out June 16 Via Kitsuné Musique





Some may remember Melbourne singer/songwriter Tim Ayre from his time with indie pop duo Tim & Jean. After the band called it quits in 2011 Ayre took some time away from music, returning again in 2019 with his self-titled debut solo EP. Now Ayre is back, once again diving into his solo work and taking on classic influences from pop greats like The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Flaming Lips, and Stevie Wonder. Ayre’s new EP, Modern Life is out June 16th on Paris label Kitsuné Musique but he’s released another taste of the record today with his new single “So Long,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The vintage pop rock influences are quickly apparent on “So Long,” introduced with a loping piano line, accented by bursts of guitar and Beatles-esque harmonies. Yet, the song feels far from a simple ‘70s pastiche. The sunny guitar soloing that follows the chorus feels straight out of the 2010s indie pop playbook while the track’s climactic psychedelic breakdown throws out the pop hooks for a dramatic sun-fried apex of instrumentation.

Ayre shares regarding the song, “‘So Long’ is in part about saying goodbye to a previous me, I’m saying “So Long My Friend” to the Tim of the past and trying to move on with a fresh beginning.” He continues, saying “I wanted to write something that felt like it was from the 60s or 70s but also had a modern flip to it. The song is really inspired heavily by Todd Rundgren’s “I Saw The Light’ & The Beach Boys’ “Surfs Up” at the time. Tobias and I sat down, wrote it, and produced the track pretty much in a few hours. It’s probably the song I’m most proud of in this EP.”

Check out the song and karaoke video below, and watch for the Modern Life EP, due out on June 16th via Kitsuné Musique.

