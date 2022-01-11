News

All





Premiere: Together Pangea Shares New Video for “Wanted Out” New LP DYE Is Out Now via Nettwerk

Photography by Derek Perlman



Last year, LA garage punk outfit Together Pangea returned with their latest full-length album, DYE. The band spent the first year of COVID writing and recording some of their best material to date, merging primal garage rock, power pop sing-alongs, newfound vulnerability, and an ear for relentless hooks. At long last, the band are taking the record out on tour this year, but today they’ve returned with an accompanying video for one of the record’s highlights, “Wanted Out,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band’s style of upbeat garage rock is out in full force on “Wanted Out.” The amped-up opening riff drives the track forward with a heavy distorted bite, while the chorus’s sweet vocal harmonies give the track an irresistible power pop sheen. Meanwhile, the lyrics capture the nervous low-level anxiety that’s been a constant presence through the COVID era一“Sad to say, I wanted out, I needed out, I wanted out.” Fortunately, the sing-along chorus and mosh-pit-ready vibe of “Wanted Out” are just the escape we all need.

Fittingly, just as the band are returning to the road the accompanying video also offers a heartwarming tribute to the fans that make the Together Pangea live experience so electric. As the band explains, “During the COVID lockdowns we developed a great appreciation for what we have as a band and our love of both creating and performing music. The video is a compilation of footage taken by Kelsey Reckling of the last 5 years of our touring and recording. It’s meant to show gratitude for everyone who has shared this time with us, both for the fans who have come to the shows and allowed us to be a part of their lives and for the people who have been a part of making the music and tours happen.”

Check out the video below. DYE is out everywhere now via Nettwerk.

<p>