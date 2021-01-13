News

All





Premiere: Tokyo Police Club Debut Matt & Kim Remix of “Gone” Champ Reissue Coming March 5 Via Mom + Pop

Photography by Taylor Ohryn



Tokyo Police Club have returned, after a handful of years off, announcing a reissue of their 2010 fan-favorite album, Champ. Along with the reissue, the band has also brought along some deep cuts, remixes, demos, and never before heard tracks for fans to dig into. For the first single the band brought on fellow indie pop vets Matt & Kim to remix “Gone,” premiering with Under the Radar. In celebration of the record, the band will also be putting on a special full-band, livestream performance of Champ (plus a few other greatest hits) on release night, March 5th.

Matt & Kim’s remix of “Gone” recasts the original nervy indie punk energy into pure pop bliss. The insistent guitar line is remixed with glassy synth structures and touches of autotuned vocals. The remix smartly refocuses the track, giving it new emphasis, and revealing colorful new facets to the song. As longtime fans could undoubtedly tell you, the band’s nostalgic indie rock style and trademark buoyant energy also came with an ear for killer pop hooks.

Graham Wright says of the remix, “Matt and Kim were one of the first ‘band friendships’ we ever made, way back at our first SXSW when we were all just kids with busted gear and more energy than sense (that last part might still be true). Every time our paths have crossed since I’ve been blown away by how they manage to bottle their exuberance and joy, and even though sharing a stage with them is incredibly intimidating, our 2018 tour with them was one of the most fun we’ve ever been on. So we figured that, as long as we’re looking back fondly on the last 10 years, we might as well invite them to get in on the action!” Check out the remix below a day early, followed by the reissued tracklist. Watch for the Champ Reissue coming March 5 via Mom + Pop (U.S./Mexico/Australia), Dine Alone (Canada), Memphis Industries (UK/EU).

Champ 10th Anniversary Track List:

1. Favourite Food

2. Favourite Colour

3. Breakneck Speed

4. Wait Up (Boots of Danger)

5. Bambi

6. End of a Spark

7. Hands Reversed

8. Gone

9. Big Difference

10. Not Sick

11. Frankenstein



Digital Deluxe Edition:

1. Hundred Dollar Day (Previously Unreleased)

2. Bambi (Acoustic)

3. Gone (Matt & Kim Remix)

4. I’m On Your Side (Demo)

5. Breakneck Speed (Demo)

6. Polka Breakneck (Interlude)

7. Boots of Danger (Passion Pit Remix)

8. Boots of Danger (Dom Remix)

9. Breakneck Speed (Andy Rourke Remix)

10. Favourite Colour (Bad Biz Remix)

11. Once I Was The Keeper

12. First Date Kit (Born Ruffians + Tokyo Police Club)

13. Young Vincent Price

You can also read our 2018 The End interview with Graham Wright here and read our review of Tokyo Police Club's 2018 album, TPC.