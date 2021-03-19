News

Premiere: Tomemitsu Debuts New Single, “Same Mistakes” Feat. V.V. Lightbody Sun, out April 9 via Friends of Friends





For nearly a decade L.A.-based singer/songwriter Martin Roark, aka Tomemitsu, has shared his dream-like reveries with the world. Following his 2017 album, Had a Dream Roark signed with indie label Friends of Friends in 2019 and has since returned building towards his forthcoming full-length label debut Sun. Today Roark shares his latest single from the record, “Same Mistakes,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Same Mistakes” begins in much the same vein as last month’s “Wish Erase” even once again including Chicago musician V.V. Lightbody on backing vocals and flute. Hazy guitar lines envelop the listener, bolstered by sunlit melodies and a breezy tempo. However, “Same Mistakes” builds even further than the previous single as Roark is joined by languid synths, arpeggiated flute accents, and driving percussion. Roark conducts a dreamy symphony of instrumentation, all carried along by blissful vocals and enlaced with warm melodies.

Roark says of the track, “‘Same Mistakes’ is the second oldest song on Sun, after “I’ll Be Alright.” It was written shortly after I finished my second album, Loaf Eye. I created a demo for it that I liked but it was pretty overblown with reverb. Unfortunately, the project file became corrupted after an attempt to redo the vocals. I gave up working on this song many times in frustration trying to recreate the lost flute parts and the perfect double vocal echoes. When I became internet friends with Vivian [McConnell] from V.V. Lightbody, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to revisit “Same Mistakes.” The flute parts are an arpeggiated workout! We only had a short afternoon together for our session so after she returned to Chicago I asked her to record some vocals for this one as well.” Check out the song below and watch for Sun out April 9th via Friends of Friends.

