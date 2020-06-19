News

Premiere: Toulouse Shares Cover of American Standard “Blue Skies” New Single From His Upcoming Album Laugh





R&B musician Toulouse has shared his newest track, a cover of the American standard “Blue Skies” and we are pleased to premiere it. The cover is his second single from his forthcoming LP Laugh, following the excellent R&B and rock fusion of “Magnificent.” Listen below.

Nigerian born and now based in Los Angeles, Toulouse first became known for credits as a writer and producer on songs by R.LUM.R and John Legend. He also has collaborated with artists as diverse as the British singer/songwriter SG Lewis and Belgian drum and bass musician Netsky. His previous single, “Magnificent” was a dramatic revolutionary anthem that combined tinges of rock, hip hop, and R&B to unique effect.

True to his tendency for defying expectations, Toulouse has reimagined the American classic “Blue Skies” for the second single from his upcoming album. Whereas the most famous version by Ella Fitzgerald is a song of joy and freedom, Toulouse inserts an element of contradiction with a plaintive vocal performance and minor piano chords. The song expands into a soulful performance featuring Toulouse’s heartfelt vocals and a dramatic instrumental.

On some level, Toulouse almost seems to be yearning for the carefree world of the lyrics. That element of tension fits well for a modern update to the track in a stormy political moment. Toulouse questions, “Does it make me feel happy or a bit more sinister? It's the tension in between that interests me and conjures up other instances of contradictory palettes in life.” Toulouse mines this realm of contradiction to reinterpret and add depth to the well-known classic.

