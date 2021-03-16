News

All





Premiere: Trace Kotik Debuts Video For New Single, “Until Next Time” Everything has been done by now, so now everything is possible... Coming April 23rd Via IMU Records

Photography by Yahav Trudler



Israeli singer/songwriter Trace Kotik (also known by his real name, Jonathan Kotik) first debuted in the Israeli indie scene with his band JON in 2017. Following the band’s implosion, Kotik took to a solo career, self-recording and producing his debut album Everything has been done by now, so now everything is possible… Creating intimate reflections on heartbreak delivered through Kotik’s striking style, Kotik realigns himself with indie inspirations from Father John Misty and Bon Iver. Kotik has returned with a new video for his single, “Until Next Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

While other tracks on Kotik’s upcoming record explore more delicate arrangements, “Until Next Time” is a cathartic blast of dark instrumentation and towering instrumental climaxes. The opening verse subdues the fiery side of the track, coating it in clean guitar chords and moody layers of vocals from Kotik. Kotik hopes for peace from past pains singing, “I will forget the past/Try to cherish it/Some peace at last/Let the water flow under the bridge.” Just as he delivers the final words of the chorus the song explodes into motion, steadily building in intensity. Drum fills rush forward as the song reaches its apex, instrumentation overflowing into a climactic breakdown of synths, tumbling cymbals, and a dramatic blossoming guitar riff.

The video, directed during lockdown by Kotik, was done in one shot, and features Kotik as he is soaked by a bucket of water in a dark room. He sang the song backward and in double time before slowing down and reversing the footage to create the surreal feel of the video. Check out the song and video below, and watch for Everything has been done by now, so now everything is possible… coming April 23rd on IMU Records.

<p>