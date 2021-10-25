News

Premiere: Tracy Shedd Shares New Video For “Chasing Time” Featured on Luz de Vida II - A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors, Coming November 5th via Fort Lowell Records





With six albums under her belt, prolific indie rock singer/songwriter Tracy Shedd returned this month with her first new music of the year, her single, “Chasing Time.” Her new track is also featured on the upcoming benefit album, Luz de Vida II. The first record began as a benefit for the January 8, 2011 shooting that took the lives of six people and injured 19 others, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. For the 10th anniversary, the same team of Tucscon writers, engineers, musicians, and artists are releasing a second compilation album, this time benefiting Homicide Survivors and JFCS of Southern Arizona.

Shedd shared the track last week and today she’s back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Shedd’s offering for the benefit is a slice of sweetly melodic indie pop, colored by washes of watery synths and electronic percussion. It’s soft and reflective, yet also sports an undeniable melodic core, making for an unexpectedly heartfelt earworm. Lyrically, the track is fittingly empathetic and hopeful, searching for the good in the world in spite of all the surrounding pain一“We can give, give, give more than we receive / We can love love love / More than we hate / And we can be / It’s all inside of you.”

Shedd says of the song and project, “Music heals, and it’s an honor if I can ever have a part in that healing. I wrote this song in perspective of what a survivor might feel, being the loved one left behind.”

Check out the video below and watch for Luz de Vida II - A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors, coming November 5th via Fort Lowell Records. You can also support the fundraiser here. You can also pre-order the record or enter in an online raffle and auction with a variety of prizes, including a turntable hand-painted by Dr. Dog’s Scott McMicken.

