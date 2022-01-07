News

All





Premiere: Traps PS Shares New Single “Etc” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





L.A. trio Traps PS makes shifting mercurial music, inspired equally by musical touchstones like post punk, soul, and R&B as by absurdist and surreal art. The trio have already released three records, with their most recent record, New Chants, dropping in 2018. Later this month they’re set to share their fourth LP, Prim Dicer via Mock Records, and today they’re sharing the latest taste of the new album, their new single “Etc,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As the band have described, they keep their sound simple and direct, and “Etc” is no exception. At just over two minutes, the track drives forward at an irresistible pace, never letting up on the nervy guitars and pulsing basslines. The jagged guitar melodies and yelping vocals pierce and cut like a knife, yet the tight rhythm section lends the track a persistent danceable energy, a tremendously effective post punk concoction that will keep you coming back for more.

The band says of the track, “I remember hearing an impressionist once talk about how they honed their skills at a young age by practicing different faces and voices in a mirror. Now close your eyes for me and imagine a little human, staring at a mirror, working to express their truest self by rehearsing to be a more accurate complete stranger.”

Check out the song and video below. Pre-order the band’s upcoming album, Prim Dicer here, out January 28th via Mock Records.

<p>