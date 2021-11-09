News

Premiere: Trick Gum Shares New Single “So Bored I Wanna Die” Watch The Accompanying Video Below





This year, indie rock duo Trick Gum has been delivering a slate of playful new singles. Cousins Justin Raisen and Jordan Benik played together in Tall Hands years ago, but since went their separate ways. Raisen produced for artists such as Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, and Charli XCX, while Benik joined the L.A. band Sweaters. The two linked back up and this year debuted their new project, Trick Gum. The pair shared their last single, “Bringing in the Dogs” in August and today they’re back with their latest single, “So Bored I Wanna Die,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As the band explains, “This song had been kicking around for about a year or so,” but the record took on a new life this year, with fresh creative inspiration and the addition of Anthony Lopez on drums and Derek Stein on cello. The track sees the pair take aim at performative political posturing, singing at would-be pundits, “Get away from me / I’m so bored I wanna die / You make me so bored I wanna die.” The duo pairs the caustic lyricism with a brilliantly fuzzy guitar riff, propulsive drumming, and a smooth crooning vocal delivery, making for a biting garage rock delight.

The band says of the track, “Be real and understand that if someone consistently verbally entertains a certain viewpoint, but has no real desire to act on it, people will figure them out. Imagine that. Lip service is worse than worthless, because the mind feels like it has done something when it has not…Power isn’t scared of anyone talking a big game to look good. In fact, people exhausting themselves through performative parroting is exactly how Power intends to stay on top. Go buy something that makes you feel good about yourselves, fellow serfs.”

Check out the song and video below. You can also read our Q&A with the band where they dive deeper into the song’s inspirations and the accompanying video.

What is the inspiration behind “So Bored I Wanna Die”? What do you want your fans to take away from this single? What does it mean to you personally? Tell us about the video, elaborate on the process of the making of the video?

Jordan: As for the inspiration behind the song, I remember being at a dinner, and listening to two people I love, who were on opposing sides of an issue, who believed they were in a debate. These two people were thinking that they were dunking on each other, but in reality they were both just regurgitating talking points given to them as if they themselves were talking heads on the news, a show for nobody. It was really boring.

Justin: As far as a fan take away? Consider perhaps when speaking out whether you’re taking a productive opportunity to advance a cause constructively, or whether you’re just screaming into a void. As far as what the song means to me personally, I’ve recognized myself being a bit of a void screamer, and I’m trying to change this.

Jordan: Justin and I had the idea of presenting the song’s concept via a news program meltdown ala Network. In the video we attempt to capture the moment a talking head becomes disillusioned with the instructions they’ve been given by their corporate sponsors and decide to cut loose.

Justin: We had a great time making this video with our friends Steen, Michael Cunningham, and Bryson Crawford, who knocks it out of the park in the leading role.

Can you share a bit about your songwriting process? And what do you think makes a good song?

Justin: Not talking ability, but I guess our process is probably comparable to Paul and John’s, only two Johns.

Jordan: Or even Mark and Tom, but two Toms. As far as what makes a good song, usually it’s a song someone enjoys.

Justin: Good people and good instruments.

How has LA shaped the music you make?

Jordan: So much that I no longer live there.

Justin: For me, the town hasn’t been as influential as much as some of the special people I’ve met who have helped me tremendously, like Ariel Rechtshaid, Lewis Pesakov, Matt Popieleuch…. basically anyone who was in Foreign Born. But my love for the Dodgers aside, I’m trying to get back to my cousin Jordan on the East coast.

How have you been spending your pandemic time?

Jordan: Aside from all the fun we’ve had with Trick Gum… Mostly waiting the clock out and refreshing Coinbase. Ring that notification bell!

Justin: Getting ripped.