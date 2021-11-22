News

All





Premiere: Triptides Shares New Video for “So Many Days” So Many Days Coming in 2022 via Curation Records

Photography by Alex Bulli



L.A.-based psych pop outfit Triptides have been on a prolific run over the past few years, finding new angles on their West Coast psychedelia. Originally started by frontman Glenn Brigman in his college town, the band’s line-up solidified as Brigman moved out west and brought on drummer Brendan Peleo-Lazar and bassist and guitarist Stephen Burns.

The band released their latest record, Alter Echoes, earlier this year and they’re quickly following it up with another record, So Many Days, coming in early 2022. Today, they’ve shared the accompanying video to the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Triptides’ latest effort takes the band back into the dreamy vibes of Laurel Canyon in the early ‘70s, along with a dose of jangling country rock delights. Sunny psych folk meets cosmic country with a fuzzed-out climactic guitar solo, resulting in a track that bears traces of The Byrds, The Doors, and Big Star in equal measure. Meanwhile, the accompanying video taps into the vintage haze and dreamy beauty of the song, placing the band in a sunny ‘70s reverie.

As Brigman describes, “‘So Many Days’ is an ode to those seeking something greater in a time of disconnection - searching for themselves or a higher purpose - and appreciating the journey along the way. The video contrasts the isolated experience with a connection to the natural world and the freedoms that life has to offer in spite of everything.”

Check out the song and video below. So Many Days is coming in 2022 via Curation Records.

<p>