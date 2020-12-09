News

Premiere: TRZTN Debuts New Single and video for “Metal Sky” (feat. Eiko Hara) Royal Dagger Ballet Out January 22

Photography by Frank Macias



Paris-based musician, composer, and producer TRZTN, a.k.a. Tristan Bechet, is releasing his newest single, “Metal Sky,” premiering with Under the Radar. After previously playing in the no wave band, Flux Information Sciences, and electronic rock duo SERVICES, Bechet is returning with a new set of tracks from his solo debut, Royal Dagger Ballet. Bechet’s newest track comes soon after his previous hypnotic electro single, “Black Exit,” featuring Paul Banks of Interpol. His upcoming album is similarly feature-heavy, with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Jonathan Bree, and Surfbort’s Dani Miller all taking on vocals.

“Metal Sky,” Bechet’s latest single, finds a fascinating balance between minimalism and maximalism. Japanese DJ and singer Eiko Hara is sometimes accompanied only by bursts of minimal electronic beats, flashes of discordant industrial flourishes, and the echo of her own voice. The chaotic rhythms simultaneously disoriented and entice, as do Eiko Hara’s otherworldly vocals. As the song builds, it takes on a towering presence, backed by cinematic electronics and thunderous percussion. The disparate parts come together for a song that sports a bold, unorthodox sense of melody, created through it’s clashing electronic soundscape. The accompanying video equally alternates between intimacy and impressive scale. The video cuts between artful close-ups of dancer Lauren Cuthbertson and sweeping shots of the LA skyline.

Bechet says of the track,

"I flew to LA to record Eiko Hara at Dave Sitek's studio.

I was very happy Eiko sang in Japanese.

Most of the track arrangement happened after the recording in my

studio in Paris. The track is about a personal melancholia and looking

back at one's life."

"The video was directed by my friend Nisian Hughes. The video features

Lauren Cuthbertson who was Principal Dancer of the London Royal

Ballet. The position of principal is the highest rank in the ballet

company and identifies her as one of the leading dancers in the world.

In addition to Lauren, he also shot aerials of LA from a helicopter."

Check out the song and video below, and watch for Royal Dagger Ballet, out January 22.