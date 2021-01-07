News

Premiere: TWO Debuts New Video For “Cage Fighter” Pull The Knife Out Is Out Now Via TWENTYTWO RECORDS

Aja Volkman-Reynolds and Dan Epand, formerly two-thirds of the LA alt rock trio Nico Vega, have returned with a new video for their track “Cage Fighter,” premiering with Under the Radar. Though Nico Vega disbanded in 2018 Volkman-Reynolds and Epand came back together last year as TWO with a new project, Pull The Knife Out.

While the duo’s creative partnership reignited, Volkman-Reynold’s world was also being rocked by her struggling marriage to Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds. While the pair eventually repaired their relationship, the EP bore from the separation, Pull The Knife Out, remains as a testament to the period’s fiery anger and as a cathartic expression of grief for Volkman-Reynolds.

The tumultuous period was also capped off last December with an unexpected dive into the world of politics. Donald Trump, without authorization, used Nico Vega’s 2013 track “Beast” in a campaign video. The band quickly released a response. “To be clear, we do not support the use of our song ‘Beast’ in the recent Trump video. We have love and empathy for people of all backgrounds, races, and beliefs, and we feel sick how ALL Americans’ fears and vulnerabilities have been exploited over the last four years and more," the band says. "We will not participate in a form of propaganda that pits Americans against one another. The meaning of this song is to love thy neighbor. To stand up for the underdog and to rise together around the commonality of LOVE. Without division!”

The band describes "Cage Fighter" as “an evolution of the messaging of ‘Beast’ - to fight with love, not hatred.” Despite that unifying message, it is no less fierce, quickly showing that the band hasn’t lost the bombast of their Nico Vega days. The track is stripped to the essentials, sporting only guitar and drums. Yet, the lockstep march of the kick drum and muscular guitar riffs set an insistent tone that builds until it takes on a hulking, powerful presence. Paired with Volkman-Reynolds’ gritty vocals, the band creates a confident declaration of perseverance and strength. Meanwhile, the video delivers the themes with a similar devilish attitude and dramatic sensibility. Just as the band had to overcome their trials in the real world, they emerge from smothering harassment more defiant than ever. Check out the video below and presave the single here. Pull The Knife Out is out now via the band’s label, TWENTYTWO RECORDS.