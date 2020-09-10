News

Premiere: Ben Lovett & Valen - “Little Red Riding Hood” from The Wolf of Snow Hollow soundtrack Horror thriller features score by Ben Lovett; 4-track EP out September 11





We’re eager to announce that a new EP, titled “Little Red Riding Hood,” featuring music from the soundtrack for Orion Classics’ upcoming The Wolf of Snow Hollow, will be released digitally by Lakeshore Records on September 11. The star of the EP is this dark, moody cover of Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs’ 1966 hit, which was arranged by Ben Lovett and features vocals by Valen:

Included with it on the EP are instrumental and acapella versions of the track, and one stripped down to Valen’s vocals and the orchestral accompaniment – all ready to be remixed on your home setup.

“Great songs can be done so many different ways,” says Lovett. “I thought it would be cool to encourage people to take these parts and make one of their own.”

The Wolf of Snow Hollow will be released in select theaters and on demand by Orion Classics on October 9. The movie follows a small-town sheriff tasked with solving a rash of murders on the night of a full moon – we’re going to put two-and-two together (considering the title, and the song we’re premiering here) and guess that a werewolf might have something to do with it. Written and directed by Jim Cummings, the movie stars Jimmy Tatro, Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome, Chloe East, and the late Robert Forster in his final film role.

The movie is scored by Ben Lovett, known for his work on The Ritual, The Signal, Sun Don’t Shine, and Black Rock.

Keep an eye out for a trailer for The Wolf of Snow Hollow, and pre-save the EP here.

