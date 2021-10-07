News

Premiere: Vancouver Artist Plain Mister Smith Shares New Self-Title EP - Stream It Below





Vancouver artist, multi-instrumentalist, and composer Mark Jowett has taken on a new celestial altar ego, Plain Mister Smith. Against a backdrop of alternative folk arrangements, chamber pop strings, and sweet indie pop melodies, Jowett crafts a world of both entrancing absurdity and dark poignancy, inspired by touchstones like Elloit Smith, Sufjan Stevens, and Portishead. The full self-titled EP releases tomorrow, but you can get an early listen to the record below, premiering with Under the Radar.

Plain Mister Smith is Jowett’s eccentric alter-ego, dressed in a pin-striped suit with a globe for a head. The EP’s layered soundscapes conjure similarly bizarre and otherworldly imagery, visions colored equally by beautiful tapestries of fantasy and by dark stories of searching alienation. Opener “Space Bends Time” traces an ethereal cosmic vision, while “Aliens Come Calling” turns the cosmic fantasy sour as aliens invade. Meanwhile, “The Rat” dives into inner darkness, exploring aching loneliness and self-hatred. The transportive multi-phased beauty of “Chameleon Sprite’’ offers the EP’s most expansive instrumental piece before the record closes with the entrancing floating melodies of “Strange Strangers.” Throughout the EP, Plain Mister Smith is joined by an array of other talents, including vocal contributions from Jordan Klassen and Jocelyn Price and beautiful orchestral touches from violinist Sophie Heppel.

Jowett explains of the EP, “Plain Mister Smith is like many of us, a pretty confused individual, experiencing the gamut of emotions from bliss to great existential angst. It’s all laid bare out in this EP of songs: flights of epic fancy (“Space Bends Time”), fears (“Aliens Come Calling”), dreams of seductive super powers (“Strange Strangers”) and then the occasional bout of pathetic delusion (“The Rat”). Jordan Klassen and Jocelyn Price convey this through their voices that have the ability to take flight but equally stay ‘dulce’ and chill. Combined with a whole treasure trove of instruments and sounds, hopefully this is a sonic journey worth the ride.”

Check out the EP below, out everywhere October 8th via Popoganda Records.