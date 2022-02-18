News

Premiere: Vern Matz Shares New Single “Specters Don’t Sleep” New LP A Treatise On the Rainbow Coming April 22nd via Nice Guys Records





Later this spring, NYC-based indie singer/songwriter Danny Belgrad is back with his latest record as Vern Matz, A Treatise On the Rainbow, coming April 22nd. Arriving after his 2020 debut, Minnesota Dancing, and his 2021 follow-up, Perennial, his new record is another taste of his insular bedroom pop and gentle slowcore balladry. Today, Belgrad has also shared his first single from the record, “Specters Don’t Sleep,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Specters Don’t Sleep” takes on the ghosts of the past, coming back to haunt us in our quietest moments. Belgrad is able to conjure soul-stirring intimacy with only the strum of his guitar and soft piano melodies as a guide. “Specters Don’t Sleep” invites you deep into his inner world as he crafts a wistful reflection on the ghosts we all carry, whether as haunted specters or as treasured memories. He confesses his longing in a distant lo-fi-tinged reverie, singing “I can’t shake the feeling / That when I sleep you’re floating overhead / A specter that won’t speak / That pinches me when I’m lying in my bed / Don’t you forget how much I need you in my life.”

Belgrad explains of the track, “I used to get sleep paralysis where I saw deer heads floating above my bed. The imagery is that, but the feeling is restless longing vibes, because everyone’s lonely. Lots of indie kids talk about ghosts now, this idea of feeling perpetually with people in a disconnected way. A bunch of restless specters trying to hold onto love.”

Check out the song below and watch for Belgrad’s upcoming third LP, A Treatise On the Rainbow, due out April 22nd via Nice Guys Records.