Premiere: ViVii Share New Track “Rendezvous” Sophomore LP due Spring 2021

Photography by Alexander Antser



Swedish dream-pop trio ViVii have shared their expansive new single, "Rendezvous," off of their forthcoming sophomore LP due out in Spring 2021, and we are pleased to premiere it. Built around a diaphanous keyboard melody, the song entrances as it gradually deepens. Check out the track below.

On the making of the track the band had this to say: “It brings us back to the mixtapes days. The feeling of pushing play and then entering into the world of whatever that song would give. Some songs would take us to our favourite places that no-one knew about, but we haven’t been back there for a long time, this song brings us right back to that same spot, hopefully it will take you on a trip as well.”

The trio consists of husband and wife Emil and Caroline Jonsson and their friend Anders Eckeborn. The group previously released two EPs, an eponymous debut album, and a bunch of singles plus a cover of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" for The Mahogany Sessions.

