 Premiere: ViVii Share New Track "Rendezvous" | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, October 13th, 2020  
Subscribe

Premiere: ViVii Share New Track “Rendezvous”

Sophomore LP due Spring 2021

Oct 13, 2020 By Stephen Axeman Photography by Alexander Antser
Bookmark and Share


Swedish dream-pop trio ViVii have shared their expansive new single, "Rendezvous," off of their forthcoming sophomore LP due out in Spring 2021, and we are pleased to premiere it. Built around a diaphanous keyboard melody, the song entrances as it gradually deepens. Check out the track below.

On the making of the track the band had this to say: “It brings us back to the mixtapes days. The feeling of pushing play and then entering into the world of whatever that song would give. Some songs would take us to our favourite places that no-one knew about, but we haven’t been back there for a long time, this song brings us right back to that same spot, hopefully it will take you on a trip as well.”

The trio consists of husband and wife Emil and Caroline Jonsson and their friend Anders Eckeborn. The group previously released two EPs, an eponymous debut album, and a bunch of singles plus a cover of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" for The Mahogany Sessions.

ViVii · Rendezvous

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent