Premiere: ViVii Shares New Single “Smackdown” Mondays Out May 21st On Dumont Dumont

Photography by Alexander Antser



At long last, Swedish dream pop trio ViVii are releasing their anticipated sophomore LP Mondays on May 21st. After a handful of glittery singles last year—including “Rendezvous” which we had the pleasure of premiering—the band are back with one final taste of the record ahead of its release date, sharing “Smackdown” early with Under the Radar.

“Smackdown” departs from the band’s dream-like ethereal soundscapes of their previous singles, instead deploying their celestial harmonies and studio wizardry for a shimmering disco track. Hints of the band’s vaunted Beach Boys harmonies shine through, bolstered by vibrant production and chiming acoustic instrumentation. Now though, the combination is married to a driving rhythm and upbeat tempo, offering a combination that is more immediate but no less blissful or escapist.

The band says of the track, “We had enough mid-tempo songs and were eager to do something more danceable. What does it take to make a simple dancing song? We thought two chords at first but then we indulged in a third chord and suddenly it became complete! A tribute to our Swedish music heroes ABBA who we mixed with a little Fleetwood.”

Check out the song and video below and stream Mondays, out tomorrow, May 21st on Dumont Dumont.