Premiere: Wallows Debuts New Single “I Don’t Want to Talk”
Sep 30, 2021
Photography by Anthony Pham
Fans last heard from indie pop band Wallows with their Remote EP, their latest release following their 2019 full-length debut, Nothing Happens. The band has been managing a prolific release schedule, even during the pandemic, delivering collaborations with Remi Wolf this year along with a deluxe edition of last year’s Remote EP in February. Today they’re back once again with a new single, “I Don’t Want to Talk,” premiering with Under the Radar.
For the band’s latest effort the band continues their collaborative streak, partnering with Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) on production for another endlessly sharp indie pop anthem. The trio has long been talented at balancing urgent pop hooks with hints of underlying melancholy, and “I Don’t Want to Talk” is a great example of how well the combination works. Fuzzy indie rock guitar lines, earworm melodies, and a fantastic harmonica hook will all take root in your head for days to come, building to a fervent climax in the song’s final moments.
Yet, beneath the well-honed pop sheen lies a more uncertain core. Co-frontman Dylan Minnette explains, “‘I Don’t Want to Talk’ is ultimately a song about insecurities. Not only in yourself, but in this case, particularly in a relationship. It centers around the fear of being away from someone for too long and that ultimately allowing the other person’s head to be turned by someone else, and instead of expressing those fears, completely shutting down and not wanting to talk about it at all.”
Listen to the song and watch the accompanying Jason Lester-directed video, below. Wallows have also announced the first leg of their 2022 Tell Me That It’s Over Tour. Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES
April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum
April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
April 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
April 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
May 16 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 18 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
May 23 – Orlando, FL – The Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds
May 24 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore
May 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 27 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
May 28 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
May 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
May 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
June 01 – Richmond, VA – The National
June 03 - Columbus, OH – Express Live!
June 04 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
June 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
June 09 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
June 10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District
June 11 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 14 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
June 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
June 21 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 22 – Boston, MA – To Be Announced
June 23 – Philadelphia, MA – The Met
June 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
June 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
June 29 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
July 01 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
July 02 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
