Premiere: Waxflower Debuts New Video For "Food For Your Garden" We Might Be Alright Coming April 16 Via Rude Records

Photography by Mitch Lowe



Since debuting in 2019 with their single “Cut Your Teeth,” Brisbane-based band, Waxflower have been faithfully recreating the wide-eyed sincerity and hook-filled pop punk of 2000s heroes like Jimmy Eat World and Australia’s own Kisschasy. Following a sold-out hometown performance, the band returned to the studio in 2020 to record their upcoming debut EP We Might Be Alright. They’ve since returned in 2021, sharing their final single from the project, “Food For Your Garden,” last month and today sharing the video for the new track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Food For Your Garden” once again places Waxflower in league with other up-and-coming punk outfits, acting as inheritors to the sound of the 2000s Warped Tour-era of pop punk. Undeniable pop hooks, massive guitars, and heart-on-your-sleeve vocals all abound, brought together by the band’s indelible ear for melody and personal lyricism. Frontman Tristan Higginson explains, “It’s about running from your past and avoiding personal change by trying to find it in another. Regardless of how a relationship ends, you learn from it, you live with it and so do they. Sometimes you aren’t meant to be in someone’s life, and that’s fine. You may as well let your time together be the fertiliser that helps you grow.”

The accompanying video ties the themes of growth together with colorful plant-life and energetic performances. The band says, “For the ‘Food For Your Garden’ music video, we wanted to refrain from directly replicating the lyrical themes and more-so let them speak for themselves. We chose a theme of greenery to tie together a fun & light-hearted vibe that still relates back to the song.”

“By doing so, we wanted to show a “different side” of the band that perhaps had been absent from our visuals. ‘Food For Your Garden’ is quite ‘tongue-in-cheek’ at times, so we wanted to reflect that through the cheekier sides of our personalities.” Check out the song and video below and watch for We Might Be Alright, coming April 16th Via Rude Records.

