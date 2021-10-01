News

Premiere: Weathers Share New Video For “American Dream” Pillows and Therapy Out Now

Photography by Brian Christopher



Earlier this year, L.A.-based alt rock outfit Weathers shared their sophomore album Pillows and Therapy. Featuring honest reflections on themes of anxiety, depression, and the struggle of coming of age, the band married grungey alt rock and synth-laden pop rock, embracing newly anthemic sounds as well as revisiting their ‘90s influences. Today the band return with their new video for “American Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“American Dream” takes the band’s tangled existential musings to a wider stage, reflecting on the vaunted “American Dream” and the harsh reality of the system today. Pulsating synths and punchy guitars make for exceedingly sharp pop hooks while the track explores the band’s struggles with alienation一“I can’t find a job / I can’t function without weed / I toss and turn all night / Is this the American dream?” The band says of the song: “I think everyone feels lost sometimes. And like there’s no way out of the situation you’re in. We felt ‘American Dream’ perfectly encapsulates that feeling”

They continue, saying of the accompanying animated video: “We wanted to capture the feeling of being stuck in a dystopian system where you are unable to thrive and live your life. MJ Naude, the video animator, is a fan who we connected with when she posted a lyric video of another song of ours. For the ‘American Dream’ video, she did a great job of capturing the hopeless feeling of that so many of us can relate to.”

Listen to the song and watch the accompanying video below. Pillows and Therapy is out everywhere now. You can also check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Our Little Secret Tour 2021:

Oct 1 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 2 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

Oct 3 - Fillmore/Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 5 - Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

Oct 6 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA

Oct 8 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

Oct 9 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Oct 10 - Beats Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Oct 12 - The Black Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 13 - Blueberry Hill Duck Room - St. Louis, MO

Oct 15 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Oct 16 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

Oct 17 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 19 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Oct 20 - Lola’s Room - Portland, OR

Oct 22 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

Oct 23 - House of Blues (Ana) - Anaheim, CA

Oct 24 - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) - San Diego, CA