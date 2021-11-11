Premiere: Weatherstate Shares New Single “Panic Attack”

News

UK-based punk band Weatherstate have been steadily releasing new singles this year and have just announced their upcoming sophomore album, Never Better, coming early next year. Produced virtually with Four Year Strong’s Alan Day, the record sees them returning to the melodic punk of their 2019 debut, now with an added hook-filled sheen. Fans last heard from the band earlier this fall with the record’s title track, but tomorrow they’re back with another single, “Panic Attack,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

The band’s latest effort lands in the coveted pop punk sweet spot between propulsive riffs and unrelentingly catchy melodies. It is a tight melding of aesthetic touches pulled from ‘90s skate punk touchstones and the anxious core of the mid-2010s pop punk revival. Chunky riffs, snotty punk vocals, and a propulsive rhythm section all come together for some deeply satisfying hooks, while the lyrics一unsurprisingly一explore the darker corners of mental health and anxiety.

As the band explains, “’Panic Attack’ summarises the feeling of anxiety you get after snapping yourself out of a bubble where you’re living an automatic life. Living week by week in the same routine can grind you down even though it can feel like the safest/easiest option at the time. Breaking the mould and expanding your horizons is so important to grow and reach your potential, but it’s easier said than done, and I can sympathise with anyone who sticks with their home comforts as a way of getting by. Sometimes getting stuck in your own head and overthinking how you need to change things up can be half the battle, so sometimes you’ve got to just take it easy on yourself.”

Check out the song and video below. Never Better is out everywhere on February 11th via Rude Records.

