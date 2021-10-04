News

All





Premiere: Werewolf Hair Debuts New Single “Wall 2 Wall” Werewolf Hair Out October 22nd on Luau Records





Werewolf Hair is the project of Andy Godwin, Virginia-based guitar player and singer/songwriter. Pulling together a range of influences, his upcoming self-titled debut places him in the vein of genre-hopping experimentalists like The Flaming Lips or Liars. It’s the kind of varied work that draws inspiration from left-field ideas and grafts these ideas together into surprising new fits, such as in the case of “Tumble,” which Godwin describes as “Aphex Twin in a country band.”

The songs on the album itself also range from old to new, with Godwin having recorded many of the older cuts in his car or on park benches. Meanwhile, John Dieterich of Deerhoof mixed and mastered the record, bringing the disparate recording styles and genre experiments together into a surprisingly cohesive whole, all while retaining the freewheeling rollercoaster at the album’s core.

Godwin has already shared his lead single from the record, “Throw Me a Bone,” and today he’s back with his follow-up, “Wall 2 Wall,” premiering with Under the Radar.

While “Wall 2 Wall” sports cleaner production than other tracks on the album, it proves an equally off-beat and fascinating listen. Noise-drenched melodies and spindly instrumental textures interlock with an easygoing electronic beat, eventually descending into a chaotic noise pop bridge and a wiry, feedback-drenched closing.

As Godwin describes, “‘Wall 2 Wall is about going mad from isolation, self-loathing and having an epiphany about certain things I could change in my life. By the end it’s also a thank you letter to loved ones for sticking around all these years. It may not have translated well but I wanted the song to be kind of funny, as all the self-pity we engage in as humans often teeters on the edge of comedy, in my opinion.”

Check out the song below and watch for Werewolf Hair, out October 22nd on Luau Records.

<p>