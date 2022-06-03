News

Premiere: Will Stewart Shares New Single "New World Daydream" New LP Slow Life, out August 5th via Cornelius Chapel Records

Photography by Garrett Cardoso



Birmingham-based singer/songwriter Will Stewart debuted back in 2018 with his full-length record, County Seat, and followed in 2020 with his EP, Way Gone. Both introduced Stewart as a consummate songwriter, one capable of conjuring indelible reflective moods and warmly welcoming folk rock.

Later this summer, Stewart is back with his forthcoming sophomore album, Slow Life, arriving August 5th via Cornelius Chapel Records. Last month he announced the album with his lead single, “Bad Memory,” and today Stewart has followed with another new single, ‘New World Daydream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Stewart’s latest effort is another jangly folk rock number, pairing winding melodies and dense tangles of guitar with Stewart’s dusty vocals. Stewart and his band steadily build a whirlwind of instrumentation, crafting a dizzying haze that only grows more intense as the song winds onward. In the latter half, the guitars interlock into a potent groove and ascend to a towering climax, topping off the track with one of Stewart’s most captivating instrumental moments.

Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics offer a takedown of Western materialist culture: “Here you walk around / As if you’re already dead / Money, God and pills / Won’t ever fix what’s in your head.” As Stewart explains, “This song ended up being directed generally at western culture and the corporatization of every aspect of American life.”

“It seems every nook and cranny of daily life is now commodified in some way. It’s not enough to be an individual navigating life and doing the best they can to get by - you now have to be a ‘brand.’ What can you ‘influence?’ What ridiculous thing can you throw on the internet to make yourself go ‘viral?’ Meme culture has created an environment that is hostile towards nuance of any kind. There’s no time for subtlety… there’s too much money to be made; too many ‘likes’ to be generated; too much of everything. We’ve whirled ourselves into daydreaming zombies just pushing buttons and staring at screens.”

Check out the song below and stream the single here. Slow Life is out on August 5th via Cornelius Chapel Records.

<p>