Premiere: Willa Amai Debuts New Single, “Ocean”

Though only 16, Willa Amai’s songwriting journey actually began in her preteen years, earning early accolades for her cover of Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again,” recorded with Parton herself, and for a moving duet with Brandi Carlile at the Great American Music Hall. Amai also caught the attention of Linda Perry, lead singer of the 4 Non Blondes and a prolific songwriter in her own right, who then signed her. After a handful of singles in 2020, Amai has returned with a new track, “Ocean,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Ocean” is a chilly understated ballad, built around a gentle loping piano melody and Amai’s glassy vocals. Amai’s spotlit vocal is a clear standout, delicately gliding over the instrumentation as it slowly builds. The spacious mix fills with intimate touches of guitar, resonant synths, and distant percussion as Amai sings of the innocent days of young love — “I am just a child learning how to be / Darling You’re an ocean / Wash over me.” The soothing melodies, pristine vocals, and Amai’s heartfelt songwriting all point towards a young new voice of captivating talent.

Amai says of the song, “'Ocean' is the story of my first love. It’s an expression of the overwhelming and amazing emotion that comes with feeling right with someone.” Listen to the song a day early below and watch for more to come from Willa Amai as she records her debut record with Linda Perry.