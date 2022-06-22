News

Premiere: Work Wife and Mary Hood Share New Single “Drown Me Out” Watch the Accompayning Video Below

Photography by Justin Buschardt



Earlier this year, Under the Radar premiered “Creases,” the latest single from Work Wife, the solo project of Brooklyn-based indie pop singer/songwriter Meredith Lampe. In addition to playing as one-third of the dream pop trio Colatura, lately Lampe has been co-writing a series of collaborative tracks with other women in the Brooklyn indie scene. The first of those tracks is her new song, “Drown Me Out,” co-written with New York native Mary Hood and premiering with Under the Radar.

“Drown Me Out” finds Lampe and Hood reflecting on the building resentment from getting constantly interrupted, talked down to, and told how to live your life. The track’s crystalline vocal melodies, easygoing indie pop grooves, and sharp hook all are bolstered by a biting lyrical tongue, with Lampe tearing into a self-obsessed partnerー“You sure love the sound of your voice when you’re telling me how to use mine / You held me underwater just to make me shut my mouth / ‘Cause everytime I speak you drown me out.” However, in contrast to the track’s stinging lyrical venom, its instrumental could not be more warm and charming, especially with the sing-along ready pop refrain that carries the track to a close.

As the pair describe, “Mary Hood and Meredith Lampe (Work Wife) wrote ‘Drown Me Out’ to describe the feeling of frustration built up from two lives’ worth of getting interrupted and instructed. Mary’s experience having to prove her worth to men in the music industry and Meredith’s frustration with unsolicited advice in her personal life allowed them to write to a shared concept they could both empathize with. The song concludes with a refrain that reflects the apathy induced by giving up on trying to communicate with the punisher described in the song, ‘don’t waste your breath on me and I won’t waste mine on you.’”

Check out the song and video below.

