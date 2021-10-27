News

Premiere: Worthitpurchase Shares New Single, “Inbetween” “Inbetween / “Themanwhofelltoearth” Coming October 28th





Art pop outfit Worthitpurchase began with the duo of Nicole Rowe and Omar Akrouche. After meeting in 2015 via SoundCloud the pair forged a quick creative bond, one which steadily coalesced into the late-night recording sessions that made up their debut album, Dizzy Age. The band’s self-produced debut found them exploring the boundaries of experimental pop, coupled with intricate, diaristic lyricism. In the months since the band have added to the lineup their longtime collaborator Eric Van Thyne, and today they’re back with their latest single, “Inbetween,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Inbetween,” begins as a spacious acoustic offering. Rowe and Akrouche’s vocals wind around a simple chord progression, slowly joined by twinkling guitar lines and blissed-out harmonies. The track’s deceptively simplicity falls away in its closing moments, with the song descending into a dense climactic symphony of chiming melody. The resulting track weaves emotive lyrics, exploratory creative instincts, and charming DIY production into sublime beauty.

Rowe says of the track, “I wrote Inbetween in Seattle during a transitory period I was going through in 2020. It had been a long time since I had written any songs, and I wanted to challenge myself to write a really simple song. Since Tiny Telephone had closed and we weren’t able to record on tape, I wanted to give myself constraints to work within. I ended up using mainly just one chord shape as a type of foundation, and the lyrics came almost immediately after that. At that time I was always stressing myself out about my age and I had this idea that I was somehow behind everyone else. Sometimes it was easy to lose sight of who I was, and I felt like I was missing out on experiencing certain things. This song is my realization that I’ll catch up with everyone else, and that it’s not even something I should worry about. I learned that I can’t blame myself for not being at the same stage of life as the people I surround myself with.”

Check out the song and video below. “Inbetween and “Themanwhofelltoearth” are out tomorrow, October 28th.

