Premiere: Young Summer Debuts “If The World Falls To Pieces” Stream The New Single Below

Web Exclusive



Bobbie Allen, aka Young Summer, has released her first single of 2020 with the loving ballad “If The World Falls To Pieces.” The newest single from the Nashville-via-DC artist follows her 2014 debut Siren and her 2019 cover of Franz Ferdinand’s “Take Me Out,” featured in Looking For Alaska. Allen’s latest track sports plaintive piano chords and a beautiful spotlit vocal performance as Young Summer looks for hope beneath tragedy.

Looming disaster can feel unavoidable with the year’s rampant political strife, ecological disasters, and a global pandemic. Allen looks out on all this, singing “Now we have nothing left to lose / Flames look beautiful if you forget what they can do / If they only knew.” The instrumental is understated, putting the focus on Allen’s emotive vocals and stark piano, not unlike a Sinead O’Connor or Lana Del Rey track. As the track goes on, the addition of swirls of synths and an arpeggiated keys melody adds a splash of moonlit color.

Yet, the song is not just a eulogy to a decaying world, but also an invitation to find a small measure of peace amidst the chaos. Allen calls a loved one over, singing, “Come sit by the window / To see from a better view / If the world falls to pieces / At least I’ll be with you.” As heartbreaking as the track is it isn’t a picture of despair, instead encouraging the listener to hold fast to the things that matter most.

Allen describes the sentiment of the track, stating, “‘'If The World Falls To Pieces’ is maybe my favorite song I've ever written. It's a song that I did not want, in any way, to sound defeatist but I did want it to articulate exactly how the last four years have felt, that every day the world's end feels like it’s burning a mile from our front doors and is fast approaching. And while the song articulates that it is also a hopeful love song as the narrator chooses to focus on what is left instead of what is gone. It's a love song but not necessarily a romantic love it could be for a partner, but also for a friend or family member.” “If The World Falls To Pieces is a memorable reintroduction to Young Summer’s work and hopefully a sign of more stirring pop ballads to come. Check out the song below.